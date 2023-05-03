Former Rutgers football assistant Charles Watkins lands plum FCS job

Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
The XFL season is winding down, but the spring football season is far from over.
The Eagles got good draft grades, and oddsmakers took note.
Bowie anchored the U.S.' 4x100 meter relay team that won gold in 2016.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
The dust from the 2023 NFL Draft has settled. It's time to look toward the future, with our first batch of fantasy football draft rankings!
Perez and Verstappen have each won two of the first four races in 2023.
The result of an expanded College Football Playoff will be a never-before-experienced football viewing nirvana.
Bijan Robinson made a fun choice for his jersey number with the Falcons.
Joel Embiid finally broke through the barrier that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić had built, beating both two-time NBA MVPs to win the first trophy named for Michael Jordan.
CEH will hit free agency after this season.
The two RBs drafted in Round 1 stand alone when it comes to clear fantasy value. How do the rest of the rookies stack up? Andy Behrens takes a closer look in a two-round mock.
“I think I’m in a better headspace than I was.”
Vandersloot and Jones are part of the star-studded lineup that led WNBA fans to deem the Liberty a potential super-team.
Doc Rivers called the workout "a step forward" but said he doesn't anticipate a status change for the MVP finalist.
The stench of Dan Snyder no longer plaguing the Washington Commanders has apparently been very good for business.
“Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that.”
Everything you need to know to watch or stream Saturday's UFC fight.
The former champ's arrest reportedly came on a routine traffic stop.
Ruggs' attorneys and prosecutors have reached a plea agreement.