Former Rutgers coach Phil Galiano was named one of the 2024 Senior Bowl coaches

On Wednesday, former Rutgers special teams coordinator Phil Galiano was named to the coaching staff for the National Team at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Galiano is well known to Rutgers football fans, having had three stints with the Scarlet Knights.

Galiano joined the Rutgers staff under head coach Greg Schiano as a defensive graduate assistant in 2003 before being elevated to linebackers coach in 2004. After the 2004 season, he spent the 2005-06 seasons coaching the defensive ends. Under Galiano, the Scarlet Knights’ defensive ends played a major factor in a defense that ranked fourth nationally in 2006.

Galiano returned to the Scarlet Knights in 2010 after leaving the staff for the defensive coordinator and linebackers position at Florida International from 2007-09. When joining Schiano’s staff for a second time, Galinao coached the defensive line (2011) and tight ends (2010). In 2011, the Scarlet Knights fi­nished third in the FBS in forced turnovers (34), eighth in tackles for loss (7.62) and scoring defense (18.31), and 15th in sacks (2.69).

After the 2011 season, Galinao followed Schinao to Tampa Bay and received his first NFL coaching position as an assistant special teams coach. Galinao coached two seasons with the Buccaneers (2012-13) before returning to Rutgers for his third and final stay (2014-15).

In 2014, Galiano was Rutgers’ director of recruiting and the special teams coordinator/tight ends coach in 2015. Under Galiano, the Scarlet Knights ranked 12th in ESPN’s special teams efficiency ranking, finishing 19th in the FBS in kick return defense (18.75), 13th in punt return average (13.92), and scoring ­five special teams touchdowns in 2015.

In 2023, Galiano entered his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints, coaching as an assistant special teams coach and scouting for young prospects.

