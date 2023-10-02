Former Rutgers basketball standout Betnijah Laney advances to the WNBA Finals

Betnijah Laney and the New York Liberty advanced to the WNBA Finals after defeating the Connecticut Sun 87-84 on Sunday. Laney, a former forward at Rutgers, scored 21 points in the game.

She also added seven rebounds, and five assists in 40 minutes to help the Liberty advance to their fifth finals appearance.

The former Rutgers star was selected as the 17th overall pick by the Chicago Sky in 2015. She was also the 17th Scarlet Knight drafted in the WNBA and was awarded the WNBA’s Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team honors in 2020 while playing with the Atlanta Dream.

In 2021, the 6-foot, 166-pound guard / forward signed with the Liberty and was selected an all-star in her first season with New York. Also, she was the first-ever Liberty player to open a season with eight consecutive 20+ point games in 2021. In September, the Liberty signed the seven-year veteran to a multi-year extension through the 2025 season.

In the postseason, Laney has averaged 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, and three assists, shooting 48.2 percent from the field in six games. She has averaged 36.7 minutes per game, with a 43.8 three-point percentage.

Laney will look to continue her high level of play as the Liberty prepares to face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, October 8, in the WNBA Finals.

