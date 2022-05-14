Eric Legrand opens LeGrand Coffee House the only way he knows how…in style

CoinDesk

Bitcoin’s genesis block is historic, not just because it contained the first 50 bitcoins, but because it had a message coded in the hash code: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." This reference to the 2008 financial crisis from Bitcoin’s creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, is often read as an indirect mission statement: The financial system could be redesigned, money could obey immutable laws written into code, and finance could flow unimpeded. Bitcoin would be decentralized, beyond reproach and beyond manipulation.