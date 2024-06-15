Former Rutgers baseball star Chris Brito was promoted to High-A in the Royals organization

On Friday, former Rutgers baseball star Chris Brito was promoted to the Kansas City Royals’ High-A team, the Quad Cities River Bandits.

After hitting .306 with two homers, 37 hits, 18 RBIs, 31 walks, and 18 strikeouts with the Columbia Fireflies (Single-A Team), Brito got promoted. Brito was a multiple selection to the All-Big Ten team while at Rutgers.

Brito signed with the Royals this past December, performing at a high level for the Royals Single-A team. The former Rutgers infielder has eaten up right-handed pitching throughout the season, logging a .311 batting average with 32 hits in 103 at-bats.

Before signing with the Royals organization, Brito earned the MLB Draft League Hitter of the Month for June while playing for the Trenton Thunder, showcasing hit talents leading up to the 2023 MLB Draft.

Chris Brito is movin’ up! 📈 After hitting .300 with 2 homers, 18 RBIs, 30 walks to just 18 strikeouts, Chris Brito earned a promotion to High-A Quad Cities in the @Royals organization!#TCD pic.twitter.com/v7WwazZJsP — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 14, 2024

Brito had one of the most accomplished hitters in Rutgers baseball history, wrapping up his career as the all-time leader in career home runs (46) and RBIs (200). Also, Brito set the program single-season record with 74 RBIs in 2022. During his college career, Brito showed that he can conquer any challenge, and so far, he has been locked in at the plate in the minors.

As the 2024 campaign continues, Brito will be a prospect to watch.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire