Former Rutgers assistant joins a Big Ten rival

Damian Wroblewski, a former Rutgers football assistant coach, has joined the staff of fellow Big Ten program Maryland.

Wroblewski spent two years at Rutgers as their offensive line coach from 2012-13. He is joining Maryland to serve in the same role.

After his time at Rutgers, Wroblewski went to Elon and then joined James Madison in 2019, where he was their offensive line coach and associate head coach.

With the departure of Curt Cignetti to take over Indiana, it was Wroblewski who served as the interim head coach for the Armed Services Bowl. Air Force won the bowl game, 31-21

Pete Thamel broke the news of Wroblewski joining Maryland this weekend:

Wroblewski did not follow Cignetti to Indiana. He decided to retain the current offensive line coach there, Bob Bostad.

There is a Rutgers connection with Bostad. It was Bostad who was the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Greg Schiano was the NFL team’s head coach.

Schiano just completed his fourth season back with Rutgers, leading the Scarlet Knights to a 7-6 record and a win in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire