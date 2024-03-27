Former Rutgers assistant coach Damian Wroblewski joined Maryland’s coaching staff

On Monday, former Rutgers football assistant coach Damian Wroblewski officially joined the Maryland coaching staff. Wroblewski joins the Terrapins’ staff with 25 years of college football coaching experience.

The veteran coach will serve as Maryland’s assistant offensive line coach after five seasons as an offensive line coach at James Madison. He had previously spent time on the Rutgers staff under head coach Kyle Flood.

Before joining James Madison, Wroblewski’s coaching career includes stops at Elon (2014-18), Rutgers (2012-13), Delaware (2007-2011), Stony Brook (2006), Hofstra (2004-05), Penn (2002-03) and Bryant (1999-02).

While with the Scarlet Knights, Wroblewski served as the offensive line coach for two seasons. In 2012, Rutgers allowed just eight sacks all year, ranking eighth in the FBS.

With the hiring of Damian Wroblewski as Assistant Offensive Line Coach, where he joins Offensive Line Coach Brian Braswell.. Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis will now take over the WR position group for the recently departed Gunter Brewer. Gattis previously coached WR’s at… pic.twitter.com/K8xpIBu1xO — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ (@ChuckDouglas_) March 25, 2024

Under Flood, Rutgers claimed a share of the Big East Conference championship and earned a trip to the Russell Sports Bowl in 2012. The following year, the Scarlet Knights reached the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Wroblewski’s last season with the program.

Wroblewski coached three linemen to all-Big East conference honors in his two seasons in Piscataway. Antwan Lowery was a First Team All-Big East honoree and Kaleb Johnson earned a Second Team spot in 2012. Wroblewski coached Betim Bujari to a Second Team All-AAC honoree at the center position the following season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire