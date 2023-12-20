Former Rutgers assistant coach Augie Hoffmann was named head coach at St. Joseph Regional

On Tuesday, former Rutgers assistant coach Augie Hoffmann was named the new head football coach at St. Joseph Regional, returning to his alma mater (Class of 1999) after coaching there from 2014 to 2019.

While coaching the Green Knights for six seasons, Hoffmann brought the program to four state finals, winning the title in 2016 and 2018. He captured a 49-20 record in his first go around coaching St. Joseph Regional.

In 2016, Hoffmann led the Green Knights to his first state title, finishing the season with a 9-2 record and victory over DePaul Catholic in the Non-Public Group 3 championship. Two years after winning his first state title, the Park Ridge, New Jersey native guided the Green Knights back to the finals, finishing the season with a 10-2 record and victory over Bergen Catholic to win the Non-Public Group 4 state title.

After leaving St. Joe’s, Hoffmann joined Greg Schiano’s staff at Rutgers in 2020. While with the Scarlet Knights, Hoffmann coached the running backs for two seasons, moving to offensive line coach in 2022.

When coaching running backs, the Boston College alumni (Class of 2004) coached Isiah Pacheco, NFL star running back, to honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2021. Pacheco finished his Rutgers’ career as No. 7 in program history with 2,442 rushing yards and No. 11 with 3,039 all-purpose yards. For his performance at Rutgers, Pacheco was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

In August 2023, Hoffmann joined Columbia University as the tight-end coach, leaving the program after one season.

