Former Rutger defensive lineman Stanley Dennis II to visit Sacred Heart

After starting his college football career with Rutgers, Stanley Dennis II has been looking for a new home after entering the transfer portal. The New Jersey native has drawn interest from multiple programs and will spend the weekend visiting Sacred Heart University.

During his time at Rutgers, Dennis appeared in one game during the 2022 campaign against Wagner. While his playing time was limited, the former Rutgers defensive lineman was the consummate student-athlete as well.

Over the last three years, Dennis was named to the Academic All-Big Ten list three times. While his time at Piscataway did not go as planned, Dennis II took the time to thank his coaches on social media in December.

Excited to take an official visit this weekend @SHU__Football pic.twitter.com/3Mw4CUk6rY — Stanley Dennis II (@StanleyDennis50) January 19, 2024

While Sacred Heart has made its interest well known, it does have competition. Dennis has also received an offer from Wagner.

Dennis entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility. He was a standout during last April’s annual spring game where he had six tackles and a forced fumble.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire