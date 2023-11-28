Former Rusk HFC Ted Patton announces retirement

Nov. 28—KERENS, Texas — Former Rusk High School athletic director and head football coach Ted Patton has announced his retirement, according to a report by Matt Stepp of texasfootball.com.

For the past four seasons Patton has served as the head football coach at Kerens High School. He guided the Bobcats to a 6-5 finish this past season. Kerens concluded the regular season in fourth place in the District 7-2A-I standings.

From 2008-14 Patton, who played collegiatly at Baylor University, worked as athletic director/head football coach at Rusk High School.

Patton came to Rusk after guiding Elysian Fields to a state runner-up finish in 2007 when the Yellowjackets posted a 14-2 record.

Patton ends a 15-year career as a head coach with a record of 71-93-0.