Former Royals star is newest K-State baseball super fan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (KSNT) – Now that his big-league career is over, after 13 seasons in the MLB, former Royals’ star Eric Hosmer has a little more time to be a spectator of the sport.

Specifically, he’s watching college baseball. More specifically, he’s watching Kansas State.

“Did a Royals caravan in Manhattan back in the day,” Hosmer said on Twitter/ X on Friday. “I basically bleed purple now. Officially on the [K-State baseball] bandwagon. Let’s get it going boys!!”

Hosmer, who won a World Series with KC in 2015, offered encouragement after the Wildcats’ dropped the first game of the super regional against Virginia.

“Bounce back day tomorrow,” he posted.

The four-time Gold Glove Award winner continued to show support on social media Saturday morning and afternoon, asking what time the Wildcats’ were starting batting practice and seemingly getting a picture sent to him from the team bus.

K-State faces elimination in a 2 p.m. CT game on Saturday in Virginia. If the ‘Cats win, they’ll force a Sunday rubber-match with a ticket to the College World Series in Omaha on the line.

