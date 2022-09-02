Former Royals speedster Terrance Gore is back in the majors, chasing a fourth ring

Terrance Gore emerged from the Mets dugout Thursday, prepared to do what he does best: run.

Gore, the former Royals outfielder, is back in the majors with New York, and on Thursday he pinch ran in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Gore stole the 41st base of his career in 103 regular-season games. He has 32 career hits.

“The vibe here is the exact same vibe that I got from the Dodgers,” Gore told MLB.com about joining New York. “Believe it or not, it’s the exact same vibe.”

That’s a good sign for the Mets because Gore was with Los Angeles when they won the 2020 World Series. Heck, just having Gore on their roster is a good sign for the Mets.

With all apologies to Reggie Jackson, Gore is this generation’s Mr. October.

Gore, 31, broke into the majors with the Royals in 2014 when Kansas City advanced to the seventh game of the World Series. The following year Gore won his first World Series ring as the Royals beat the Mets.

That was just the top of his postseason résumé.

The Cubs bought Gore’s contract from the Royals during the 2018 season and he appeared in the playoffs with Chicago that fall.

Gore returned to the Royals in 2019, but was sent to the Yankees in the summer. Although New York advanced to the American League Championship Series, Gore didn’t make a playoff appearance.

In 2020, he signed with the Dodgers who won the World Series after a shortened season due to the Covid pandemic. That was Gore’s second World Series ring.

Last season, Gore signed with the Atlanta Braves and got a third ring, although he appeared in just one postseason game and none in the regular season.

Gore has spent most of this summer with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate after signing with New York in June. MLB rosters have expanded, so he was recalled by the Mets on Thursday.

He made an immediate impact.

Terrance Gore steals a bag in his first appearance as a Met! pic.twitter.com/ctgYQQO4Nj — SNY (@SNYtv) September 1, 2022

New York leads the National League East with an 84-48 record, so barring a collapse, they should be in the playoff field. That will make it four straight years that Gore’s team is in the postseason and the sixth time in his nine seasons in the majors.