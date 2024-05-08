Former Royal Bai Jobe to transfer to Kansas

May 7—Former Community Christian defensive end Bai Jobe is transferring to Kansas.

Jobe spent one season at Michigan State and used a redshirt season after playing in just one game. On Tuesday, Sean Cooper, who has served as Jobe's trainer, announced the news on X, formerly Twitter.

The 6-4, 252-pound defensive lineman was the top overall recruit in the state of Oklahoma in the 2023 class. On3 and Rivals each had Jobe listed as the No. 7 edge rusher in the country in his class.

He chose Michigan State before his senior season at CCS over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor and others. Jobe is a key pickup for the Jayhawks' defensive line after the departure of Austin Booker.

