Former Rocky Mountain basketball player Charlie Dortch to join Colorado State basketball team

Former Rocky Mountain High School basketball player Charlie Dortch will join the Colorado State men's basketball team.

Dortch, who spent last season at Fort Lewis College, will be a walk-on with the Rams.

The 6-foot-9 forward was first-team all-conference as a senior at Rocky Mountain when he averaged 19.5 points per game. He averaged 12.4 points and 10 rebounds as a junior.

Dortch announced his transfer on Instagram.

Dortch did not appear in any games in 2023-24 at Fort Lewis, using his redshirt season. CSU walk-on Cam Lowe left after the season to join Black Hills State.

The Rams have added five scholarship transfers this offseason.

