Former Rockford Lutheran star James Robinson waived by New England Patriots

RB James Robinson: Waived by Patriots (previous team: Jets)

After inking a contract with a new team nearly three months ago, Rockford native James Robinson may be a free agent again.

ESPN reported Monday the New England Patriots have waived the running back.

The Patriots signed Robinson to a two-year contract worth $4 million in March. ESPN reports none of Robinson's contract included guaranteed money.

Robinson last played with the New York Jets after he was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he got his start and set undrafted rookie rushing records three seasons ago. He played sparingly with the Jets and was not part of the their plans this year.

Robinson will now be subject to waivers where another team can put in a claim for him. If he goes unclaimed, he'll be a free agent again.

Robinson still holds the all-time IHSA state rushing record for yards (9,045) and touchdowns (158) from his time at Rockford Lutheran.

When he was picked up the Jaguars in 2020, he set the NFL record for yards from scrimmage by an undrafted rookie with 1,414.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: New England Patriots waive Rockford native James Robinson