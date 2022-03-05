Former Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins helps extend Houston’s losing streak to 12 games

Houston’s losing streak is now at 12 games after Friday’s 116-101 loss (box score) at Denver. With the loss and wins by Orlando and Detroit, the young Rockets have taken possession of the league’s worst record, which currently gives them the pole position for the 2022 NBA draft lottery.

Though reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was sidelined by a non-COVID illness, it didn’t seem to matter much for the Nuggets, since veteran center DeMarcus Cousins — who played with the Rockets last season — stepped in and had 31 points (71.4% FG) and 9 rebounds in only 24 minutes.

Christian Wood led Houston with 22 points (58.3% FG), 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, but his defensive deficiencies were often problematic versus Cousins. Rookie guard Jalen Green was efficient again with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting (50.0% FG), along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Rookie big man Alperen Sengun added 11 points (50.0% FG) and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes off the Houston bench, while veteran guard Eric Gordon scored 11 points and hit 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60.0%).

Highlights

Good game for Jalen Green: 18 points on 7-14 FG, career-high seven assists, five rebounds, only one turnover. His assists are a byproduct of him creating more of his own offense. Finishing at the rim needs to improve but he's doing a good job creating space for pull-up jumpers. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 5, 2022

Jalen Green looks incredibly comfortable right now. This stretch is impressive. — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) March 5, 2022

I actually feel really silly thinking that 35 could have anchored a defense sufficiently for a James Harden contender. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) March 5, 2022

DeMarcus Cousins tonight: 31 points

72% FG

9 rebounds

3 steals Boogie’s first 30-point game since 2018. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jNlVHf1jNi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 5, 2022

What’s next

Story continues

Houston (15-48) has a difficult back-to-back coming up, starting with Sunday’s home game versus Memphis (43-21) and followed by Monday’s road trip to Miami (42-22). Denver (37-26) hosts New Orleans (26-36) on Sunday night as the Nuggets continue a four-game homestand.

