Former Robert Morris DE Tristan Marois transfers to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game is on Saturday and Folsom Field will be jam-packed and full of excited fans. On Friday, the Buffs added another terrific piece to their roster with Robert Morris transfer DE Tristan Marois announcing his commitment to come to Boulder, per his own Twitter page.

Marois played high school football in Clearwater, Florida and totaled 24 tackles with three sacks in his final campaign at Robert Morris. Marois has three years of eligibility remaining and should provide a needed boost to CU’s defensive line.

His highlight reel at Robert Morris is impressive, and he should join the Buffs with a ton of buzz behind him.

Marois announced in March that he would enter the portal, and he’s now made his transfer to Colorado official.

3/23/23 On this day, after much consideration, it is time to reach a new destination on my journey. Thank you to the Colonials for these past two years. Dline Dawgs, it’s been real. On April 15th, I will be entering the portal. pic.twitter.com/fkaLrR4JnU — Tristan Marois (@TristanMarois) March 30, 2023

With each passing day, the Buffs roster continues to improve despite a high number of players entering the portal and deciding to leave Boulder.

Marois is the latest big addition for head coach Deion Sanders, and we will finally get a first-hand look at this new-look Buffs team during Saturday’s spring game.

