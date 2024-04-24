Advertisement

Former Richmond High RB talks about NFL career

WSOCTV.com News Staff

Dante Miller was either a year late to the NFL or a few weeks early but after a whirlwind 13 months, the former Richmond High running back signed as a free agent with the New York Giants.

LINK: CAROLINA PANTHERS STORIES

In the video at the top of this webpage, Miller talks about where he is today, the precipice of professional football.

VIDEO: West Meck grad overcomes rejection, heads to NFL draft