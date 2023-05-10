Former Rhode Island DB transfer portal target sets official visit date

Florida football’s weak spring showing demonstrated the importance of the program’s efforts to reload the roaster after the departure of a handful of players to both the NFL draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

The Gators have done their due diligence in the portal this spring, with the latest name to plan an official visit to Gainesville coming on Wednesday. Former Rhode Island Rams defensive back Antonio Carter II plans to make his OV in the Swamp on Monday, May 15, according to Swamp247.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound cornerback originally from Orlando (Florida) Oak Ridge has already made visits to see the Wisconsin Badgers and Ole Miss Rebels, with scheduled dates to visit with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on May 10 and LSU Tigers over the coming weekend. He has also received scholarship offers from the Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes, among many others.

The rising redshirt junior played spent most of his game-time reps on the outside corner with Rhode Island in 2022 — when he graded as a plus defender for his position — starting all 11 games and finishing the season with 60 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defended. The season prior, he started 10 games and recorded 52 total tackles, a sack, seven passes defended and forced a fumble.

Carter is rated at three stars and ranked No. 602 overall and No. 77 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports’ transfer rankings. On3’s transfer portal predictions have Ole Miss in front for his commitment with a 28.1% chance of landing him, followed by Kentucky at 24.6%.

