UPDATE (2:20 p.m.): Terrelle Pryor is in stable condition, according to NFL Network.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor, in a hospital after being stabbed while at a Pittsburgh apartment last night, is currently in stable condition, source said. Progress. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2019

ORIGINAL (11:18 a.m.): Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest Friday night at his apartment in Pittsburgh, according to an ESPN report. The former wide receiver and quarterback is in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh reports that a woman is in police custody in connection to the stabbing.

A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019

Pryor played in the NFL for seven seasons, most taking the field for the New York Jets in 2018. Originally drafted out of Ohio State as a quarterback, Pryor made the switch to wide receiver prior to the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns.

After he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, the Redskins signed him to a one-year, $8 million deal the following offseason. Pryor only wound up playing nine games for Washington, accumulating just 240 receiving yards and one score.

Story continues

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him in May but a hamstring injury prevented him from appearing in a game before being placed on IR. He reached an injury settlement with the team in September, and according to NFL Network, was deemed healthy.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Update: Former Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor in stable condition after stabbing originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington