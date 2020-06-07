Former Redskins WR Reche Caldwell fatally shot Saturday evening in Tampa

Six-year NFL veteran and former Redskins wide receiver Donald "Reche" Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday evening in Tampa, his mother confirmed to TMZ Sports. Caldwell was 41.

Caldwell was on his way to take his girlfriend out on a date when the former wideout was ambushed and jumped, according to TMZ. He was shot in both the leg and the chest, and his injuries were so severe that he died on the way to the hospital.

The Tampa Bay Police Department has yet to identify Caldwell as the victim.

On Sunday afternoon, the Redskins' official Twitter account sent their condolences to Caldwell's family.

We are terribly saddened to hear of the passing of former Redskins WR Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Caldwell family along with all of Reche's friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/0uvTObcNRh



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 7, 2020

After a standout career at the University of Florida, Caldwell was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. The wideout spent four seasons in San Diego before heading to New England, where he put together the best season of his career in 2006.

Caldwell was released by New England less than a week before the 2007 regular season began, and signed a one-year deal with the Redskins shortly after. He appeared in eight games for the Burgundy and Gold, finishing with just 15 receptions for 141 yards and zero touchdowns. He would not play in the NFL again.

The University of Florida, Chargers and Patriots all shared their condolences on Twitter, too.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/J86KUj7yEw



— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) June 7, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vsoj0zeeWP



— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 7, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mxBtkTXTKD



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

