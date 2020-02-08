Former Redskins WR Rashad Ross scores touchdown in his D.C. Defenders debut

Saturday afternoon was a big day for many people in the football world, it marked as a day for new beginnings.

Not only was it the debut for the XFL but it was also the debut for DC Defenders WR and former Redskins wideout Rashad Ross.

And best believe his debut was a memorable one.

Roses are red



Violets are blue



CARDALE TO ROCKET ROSS FOR 6



WOOOOOOOOOOOO



🖥 https://t.co/rIlK705Wp4#ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/I6jvsx7A6Z















— DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020

On 4th and 6 in the third quarter, Defenders Quarterback Cardale Jones connected with Ross for a 31-yard touchdown, extending the Defenders' lead to 25-19 over the Seattle Dragons.

Ross played for the Burgundy and Gold during the 2015-2016 seasons before being released by the Redskins in December 2016.

While with the Redskins, Ross had nine receptions for 192 yards in 18 games.

During the 2015 season, Ross also had a 101-yard kickoff return TD, which is tied for the second-longest return in Redskins franchise history.

