Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson under fire for sharing anti-semitic quotes on Instagram

Over the holiday weekend, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared several anti-semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler, though the following quote was proven to be a fake.

"Because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep America's secret the Jews will blackmail America," the quote said. "The will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they've been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel."

Jackson had also posted in support of religious leader Louis Farrakhan, who's considered by many to be anti-semitic and homophobic due to his past statements about Hitler being a "very great man," and calling Judaism and "dirty religion."

The former Redskins wide receiver received plenty of criticism for his posts and later responded to the backlash, saying his posts were misinterpreted.

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way," Jackson wrote on Instagram. "I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!"

He then reposted the same quote as the one above, but with every aspect of it scribbled over except, "The will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

Jackson spent three years with the Redskins from 2014-16, totaling 142 catches for 2,702 yards and 14 touchdowns. In two of his three seasons in Washington, he led the NFL in yards per reception. The Eagles, who signed Jackson to a three-year contract extension before the 2019 season, have not yet commented on the incident.

