Former Redskins safety Su'a Cravens reportedly gets another workout opportunity after release from Broncos

Former Redskins second-round draft pick Su'a Cravens worked out for the Patriots Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This is an interesting one: The #Patriots worked out former #Redskins second-round S Su'a Cravens today, source said. He most recently played for the #Broncos.

Cravens most recently played in five games during the 2018 season for the Denver Broncos, but was part of roster cuts earlier this week. He infamously announced his retirement a week before the 2017 season-opener, only to be traded the following spring for a fifth-round pick and a swap of fourth and fifth-rounders.

Cravens played in 11 games his rookie season for the Redskins. One of his biggest highlights was in his very first game, as his interception of an Eli Manning pass sealed the season-opening win for the Redskins over the Giants. He finished the 2016 season with 33 tackles in 11 games, one interception and a sack. He then missed all of the 2017 season.

Now, two teams and three years into his career, Cravens has another chance at making another roster, this time with the Patriots.

