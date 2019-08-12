Former Redskins S Su'a Cravens the latest player to rip team over injury grievance

Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports

Offensive tackle Trent Williams isn’t the first player to have a problem with the Washington Redskins’ medical staff.

Williams is holding out, in part because he felt the team misdiagnosed a growth on his scalp. He seems willing to never play for the Redskins again.

Alex Smith had infections after surgery on his leg injury. Derrius Guice had infections after surgery for a torn ACL.

And former Redskins safety Su’a Cravens haas a problem with his former team too.

Su’a Cravens says Redskins are ‘guilty’

Cravens went on a Twitter rant Monday morning. Cravens dealt with a knee injury in the 2017 preseason and he had concussion issues with the team too. He retired for a bit while he contemplated his football future, then was traded to the Denver Broncos.

That’s a pretty intense statement. We’ll see how the story plays out. Trent Williams probably took notice of his former teammate’s words.

Former Redskins safety Su'a Cravens ripped his old team on Monday. (AP)
