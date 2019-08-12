Former Redskins S Su'a Cravens the latest player to rip team over injury grievance

Offensive tackle Trent Williams isn’t the first player to have a problem with the Washington Redskins’ medical staff.

Williams is holding out, in part because he felt the team misdiagnosed a growth on his scalp. He seems willing to never play for the Redskins again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Alex Smith had infections after surgery on his leg injury. Derrius Guice had infections after surgery for a torn ACL.

And former Redskins safety Su’a Cravens haas a problem with his former team too.

Su’a Cravens says Redskins are ‘guilty’

Cravens went on a Twitter rant Monday morning. Cravens dealt with a knee injury in the 2017 preseason and he had concussion issues with the team too. He retired for a bit while he contemplated his football future, then was traded to the Denver Broncos.

2 years later and I’m still fighting the Skins on something they’ve continued to do countless time . Which is why the best tackle in the game refuses to play for them now. Same reason I left. Mishandled injuries and withheld info. All evidence points to them being guilty! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

I will continue to fight this case and as the Skins continue to call countless irrelevant witnesses to buy time and hopefully wait me out from their due fate . I will not settle no matter how much the Skins drag their feet on this . They know they’re guilty! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

Story continues

During the time I was put on the exempt list the Skins went out of their way to cut my insurance off, froze my payments, refuse to pay me and even recoup pay. All for a very real injury that THEY decided was made up. Which is why people fear being hurt in the league. — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

I will not be intimated nor will this go away anytime soon Skins. The evidence in court shows your guilty actions. The lies and mixed stories your witness provided have all been proven false . Use the CBA rules to your advantage all you want I will still win ! You will not! 💯 — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

2 years and no interest added to what I’m rightfully due and no timetable as to when the Skins will be forced to pay me what they owe. I’m willing to fight until the end. I thank the players who have experienced this with this team first hand that have called them on it! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

That’s a pretty intense statement. We’ll see how the story plays out. Trent Williams probably took notice of his former teammate’s words.

Former Redskins safety Su'a Cravens ripped his old team on Monday. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: