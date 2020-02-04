Here are the former Redskins and Ravens set to make their XFL debuts

As the inaugural season of the rebranded XFL is set to begin on Saturday, several former Redskins and Ravens players will be taking the field.

Let's take a look.

Former Redskins Players

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Josh Johnson, QB, LA Wildcats: The journeyman signal-caller started three games for the Redskins in 2019, as both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy suffered season-ending injuries. Johnson went 1-2 as a starter and led the Burgundy and Gold to a victory over the Jaguars.

Rashad Ross, WR, DC Defenders: Ross spent part of three seasons with the Redskins, and was the team's primary kick returner in 2015. His best play in Washington came via kick return, where he scored a 101-yard touchdown against the Giants in Week 4 of 2015. Ross starred in the now-defunct AAF last spring before joining the XFL.

Simmie Cobbs, WR, DC Defenders: Cobbs was signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He impressed during the preseason but was unable to the 53-man roster. He joined the Redskins practice squad and spent much of the season there before the Saints signed him to their active roster in December.

Nick Novak, K, LA Wildcats: Novak served as the Redskins kicker in 2005, when he replaced John Hall. He's best known for making a game-winning extra-point to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, then making a game-saving tackle on the ensuing kickoff. He spent part of the 2006 season with Washington, but was released in December in favor of Shaun Suisham.

Matt Jones, RB, St. Louis Battlehawks: Washington invested a third-round pick in the Florida product in 2015, thinking he would be the heir apparent to Alfred Morris. Jones began the season as the starter in 2016, but an October injury sidelined him for a significant amount of time. Jones returned only to find himself behind Robert Kelley and Chris Thompson on the depth chart and was waived during final roster cuts in 2017.

Story continues

Mack Brown, RB, Tampa Bay Vipers: Brown signed with the Redskins during training camp of 2015. He spent time on the practice squad as a rookie, and was not promoted to the active roster until 2016. He scored his first career touchdown in Week 16 against Chicago, an impressive 61-yard rush. He was released in October of 2017.

Other notable players: Deshaun Phillips, CB, Dallas Renegades; De'Veon Smith, RB, Tampa Bay Vipers; Joey Mbu, DL, New York Guardians; Andrew Ankrah, DE, St. Louis Battlehawks

Former Ravens Players:

Matt Elam, S, DC Defenders: Elam is likely the player most known on this list; the Ravens invested a first-round pick on him in 2013. The Florida product was a two-year starter before a torn bicep prevented him from playing in 2015. He struggled with off-the-field issues and was arrested just weeks before free agency in 2017. Elam was not signed by any other NFL team.

Will Hill, S, St. Louis Battlehawks: Hill started 22 games for the Ravens over the course of the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Like Elam, he struggled with off-the-field and substance abuse issues. Hill violated the NFL's substance-abuse policy four times in his career, with the last resulting in his release from Baltimore and the end of his NFL career.

De'Ondry Wesley, OT, DC Defenders: The 6-foot-6 tackle played in seven games for Baltimore in 2016. He was released during final roster cuts in 2017.

Josh Johnson, QB, LA Wildcats: Johnson didn't play a snap for Baltimore in the regular season, but did spend a preseason with them. He last played for the Redskins in 2019.

Keenan Reynolds, WR, Seattle Dragons: Reynolds is best known for his legendary career as a quarterback at Navy, but was the Ravens sixth-round pick in 2016. The former QB never made it to Baltimore's active roster, as he spent his rookie season on the practice squad before being released in 2017.

Other notable players: Marqueston Huff, S, Houston Roughnecks; Joe Horn Jr., WR, New York Guardians; Nico Saragusa, OL, LA Wildcats

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NFL NEWS:

Here are the former Redskins and Ravens set to make their XFL debuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington