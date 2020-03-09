Former Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson tells XFL coach to just 'call plays'

Moments like the one former Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson delivered Sunday, where we can hear him telling his offensive coordinator off live, are part of the reason why the XFL is fun.

During the Los Angeles Wildcats' win over the Tampa Bay Vipers, Johnson, mic'd up, told his coach over the phone to stop complaining and just focus on calling plays.

"You guys are doing way too much arguing and complaining... Stop it."



Josh Johnson was NOT happy with his OC after scoring his 4th TD of the game 👀



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/qiN1weaMUR







— XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 9, 2020

"Coach, hey ya'll doing way too much arguing and complaining," Johnson said. "Call plays. Stop that. Stop it."

After he got off the phone, Johnson said, "Dude talks himself out of touchdowns."

Johnson had to be feeling confident in his own abilities during a game in which he threw for 288 yards, four touchdowns and an interception as his team put up 41 points in a shootout victory.

The coach Johnson was yelling at is Norm Chow, the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach who last coached in the NFL from 2005-07 as the Titans' OC.

There's been plenty of coaching drama with the Wildcats already this season. After a 37-17 loss in Week 1, LA fired its defensive coordinator.

It's not yet clear what LA plans to do about the phone call if anything at all, though what is abundantly clear is these moments are undoubtedly fun to watch on live television.

