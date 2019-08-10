How former Redskins performed in Week 1 of the NFL preseason

The Redskins lost to the Browns to open the preseason, but former Redskins played all over the league. Nearly a dozen former 'Skins played elsewhere on Thursday and Friday nights.

Some did better than others.

Here's how each former Redskin fared with his new team in Week 1 of the preseason:

Zach Brown, Eagles (Redskins 2017-18) - The former Redskins linebacker notched two tackles in limited action for the Eagles. The Titans won, 27-10.

Su'a Cravens, Broncos (Redskins 2016) - The former second-round pick made four solo and one assisted tackle - including one for a loss - in the Broncos' 22-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Jamison Crowder, Jets (Redskins 2015-18) - Crowder caught both of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' loss to the Giants.

Mo Harris, Patriots (Redskins 2016-18) - Harris caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. He was targeted five times.

Kevin Hogan, Broncos (Redskins 2018) - Hogan went 3-for-7 for 27 yards in limited action for the Broncos.

Kenny Ladler, Giants (Redskins 2018) - Ladler racked up four tackles against the Jets in the Metlife Bowl. With the starting groups not receiving much playing time, Ladler played the majority of the game.

Anthony Lanier, Chargers (Redskins 2016-17) - Lanier made one solo and two assisted tackles against the Cardinals.

Aldrick Robinson, Panthers (Redskins 2012-14) - Robinson had one catch for five yards on four targets against the Bears.

Rashad Ross, Panthers (Redskins 2014-16) - Both of Ross's two targets fell incomplete against the Bears.

DJ Swearinger, Cardinals (Redskins 2017-18) - Swearinger made one tackle against the Chargers.

Nate Sudfeld, Eagles (Redskins 2016) - Sudfeld led the way for the Eagles under center, completing 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards, 75 of which came on a touchdown pass to Marken Michel. He got hurt, though, and is now out for approximately six weeks.

