Former Redskins DL Albert Haynesworth hospitalized, in desperate need of a kidney transplant

Former Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth, who spent two controversial seasons in Washington, D.C., is in dire need of a kidney transplant, he announced Wednesday night.

Haynesworth, who joined the Redskins as a highly prized free agent in 2009, has battled several health issues since retiring from football in 2011, but none as severe as the news he posted to Instagram.

"Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans," the 38-year-old Haynesworth wrote, accompanied by an image of him in a hospital bed.

"Some of you may know I've been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I'm in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It's hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism (sic) 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message."

In 2014, just three seasons removed from his last NFL game, Haynesworth had two brain aneurysms that nearly killed him.

Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2011. After signing the then-largest contract for a defensive player in NFL history, he played for the Redskins for two seasons, 2009 and 2010, totaling 6.5 sacks and 53 tackles in 20 games played.

Hoping for the best for the big man.

