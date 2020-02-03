Former Redskins corner Bashaud Breeland picks off Jimmy Garoppolo for first turnover of Super Bowl LIV

Former Redskins defensive back Bashaud Breeland is making a difference early for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV after intercepting 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garropolo.

Breeland, who spent four seasons in Washington with the Redskins from 2014-2017, amassed 8 interceptions in 61 career games for the Burgundy and Gold.

The former Clemson star, Washington's fourth-round draft pick in 2014, is hoping to capitalize on his first Super Bowl appearance and making an impact for the Chiefs defense in the first half.

