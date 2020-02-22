Former Redskin Josh Doctson signs with New York Jets

Former Redskins' wideout Josh Doctson has found another home, again.

Doctson, 27, signed with the New York Jets the team announced Saturday morning via twitter.

Washington selected Doctson with their 22nd pick in the 2016 NFL draft after he put up monster numbers at Texas Christian University. However, his collegiate success never quite translated to the professional level. During his three seasons in D.C. he played 33 games, recorded 81 receptions for a total of 1,100 yards and 8 touchdowns.

After Washinton released Doctson last September he joined the Minnesota Vikings, but injuries held him to only one appearance and no catches.

