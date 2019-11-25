Former Redskin Darrell Green to captain the NFC in 2020 Pro Bowl

While it's too early to know if any current Redskins will represent their team and conference at the 2020 Pro Bowl, there will be a former Redskin making an appearance.

Hall of Famer Darrell is among the NFL legends who will act as a captain for the two teams. Green will be joined by Michael Vick for the NFC squad, while Terrell Davis and Bruce Smith will head the AFC side.

During his 20 year career with Washington, Green put together an illustrious portfolio of accomplishment. Two Super Bowl victories, seven Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro honor helped him enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando on January 26.

