Former Redskin D.J. Swearinger pays tribute to Sean Taylor with new tattoo

D.J. Swearinger may have had short, yet quite eventful, two-year tenure in Washington, but he may have just endeared himself in the hearts of Redskins fans forever.

DJ Swearinger got a dope Sean Taylor tattoo pic.twitter.com/C2xrKDeQwA — 𝙱𝚝𝚂𝚣 ✞ (@BuoyantSkinz) February 24, 2020

The former Washington free safety recently inked a new tattoo paying tribute to one of the best free safeties and Redskins legend in Sean Taylor. Swearinger was signed in the offseason heading into the 2017 season before starting all 31 games he played in the Burgundy and Gold.

He made eight interceptions, 132 tackles, and one Pro Bowl appearance as a part of Greg Manusky's secondary. Now, he cemented a roster spot on the New Orleans Saints -- the third time he's switched teams in two years following his release from the Redskins.

Taylor was killed in a 2007 armed burglary and remains a fan favorite of Redskins fans everywhere.

