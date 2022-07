Reuters

Former British Open champions Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie have become Honorary Members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, the club said on Wednesday. American Woods, a 15-times major champion, is bidding to win the British Open for the fourth time this week at St Andrews to add to his victories in 2000, 2005 and 2006. "I am grateful for this invitation to become an Honorary Member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews," the 46-year-old said.