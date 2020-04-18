Former Red Sox Wade Boggs wonders if he got coronavirus from Chris Sale

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs wonders if he had coronavirus last month. Where and who did he get it from? He's got an idea.

The 61-year-old thinks he possibly contracted the virus from Red Sox ace Chris Sale at a team event in early March, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

"Various players were around, and I wound up having a lengthy conversation and shaking hands with Chris Sale," Boggs said, according to Topkin. "I was asking him, ‘How was your pneumonia?' and he says, ‘It was killing me' kind of thing. He got that in the beginning of February so I'm wondering when they do his antibody test whether or not it comes back that he had it."

Boggs said he was very sick in early March and had to make a trip to the hospital in the middle of the night, but doctors ultimately diagnosed him with pneumonia. Now that we know much more about COVID-19 than we did in March, Boggs wants to take an antibodies test to find out if he really had the virus.

Like Boggs, Sale also wonders if he actually had the coronavirus and not pneumonia. His test for the flu came back negative, and thus he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The symptoms for pneumonia are surprisingly similar to those of COVID-19. Coughing, shortness of breath, fever and fatigue are symptoms of both, so it wouldn't be shocking to learn that Sale and/or Boggs had the virus.

