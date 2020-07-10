Former Red Sox Travis Shaw blasts potential fine for leaving Toronto bubble

With baseball summer camps underway, players and teams are trying to navigate the challenges of staying healthy during a shortened 60-game MLB season.

For the Blue Jays, that involved needing to get special clearance from the Canadian government to hold workouts at Rogers Centre, and while there still hasn't been a decision on whether the Jays can play regular-season games at their home ballpark, it appears the Canadian government isn't fooling around with keeping the team's bubble intact - and former Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw isn't having it.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Shaw responded to a tweet from TSN reporter Scott Mitchell, who stated that players spotted leaving the team's bubble of the stadium and the adjoining hotel would face a $750,000 fine along with potential jail time.

All summer isn't gonna happen. Not an option — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) July 10, 2020

According to CBC, Shaw also posted two more tweets which have since been deleted.

"1) Let me be clear. We are on board with the TWO week quarantine. I currently have a PAID for condo a block away from the stadium that I can't use. At no point would I risk public safety or not follow rules. Is it wrong to want to live in a place that I've already paid for..."

"2) to be able to go on a walk (WITH A MASK) to be able to get fresh air, walk to go get takeout food (not eat inside). We aren't looking to party, hit the patios, go out at night, anything like that. Public safety is priority number 1...."

Shaw wasn't the only player with a strong reaction to Mitchell's report. Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who played for the Jays from 2014-2019, suggested players might take a page out of the Bobby Valentine playbook to get out of the bubble.

Story continues

Guys are going to be walking around in full disguises. Lol — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) July 10, 2020

The Blue Jays are scheduled to travel to Fenway Park for a pair of exhibition games on July 21 and 22 before opening the regular season in Tampa on July 24. Their first home game is scheduled for July 29, though that is still pending government approval.

Former Red Sox Travis Shaw blasts potential fine for leaving Toronto bubble originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston