Former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks to retire originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A member of the 2013 World Series champion Red Sox is calling it a career.

Will Middlebrooks is retiring after six seasons in the big leagues. The 30-year-old was plagued by injuries throughout his career, including a serious leg injury suffered in spring training with the Phillies in 2018.

Former #RedSox 3B Will Middlebrooks, who suffered a serious injury to his left leg in spring training with the #Phillies last season, is retiring. Played parts of six MLB seasons and had 17 HRs for the '13 WS-champion Sox. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 11, 2019

Middlebrooks showed promise when he first burst on the scene with the Red Sox in 2012, hitting .288 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI in 75 games. During the 2013 season, Middlebrooks hit just .227 with 17 homers and 49 RBI in 94 games, and was replaced in the postseason as the starting third baseman by then-rookie Xander Bogaerts. After leaving Boston in 2015, Middlebrooks had stints with the Padres, Brewers, and Rangers but was never able to duplicate the production from his rookie season.

