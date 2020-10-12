Former Red Sox prospect Manuel Margot crushes 3-run HR, makes stunning catch in ALCS Game

Former Sox prospect hits 3-run HR, makes stunning grab in ALCS Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Manuel Margot put on a show for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series vs. the Houston Astros.

Margot, a former Boston Red Sox outfield prospect, got the party started with a three-run home run off Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. in the first inning.

You don't give the Rays four outs in an inning. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/QzZYGBNZBT — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2020

In the second, Margot followed up his homer with an absolutely ridiculous over-the-wall catch in right field.

Have yourself a day, Manny.

Margot was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2011. He was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2015 in the deal that brought closer Craig Kimbrel to Boston.

In February, Margot was traded to the Rays in exchange for reliever Emilio Pagán. The 26-year-old hit .269 with one homer and 11 RBI in 47 games during the 2020 season.