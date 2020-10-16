Former Red Sox prospect fools everyone with home run robbery in Taiwan

WATCH: Former Sox prospect fools everyone with home run robbery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A former Boston Red Sox prospect pulled the ultimate fake-out in Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Che-Hsuan Lin, a center fielder for the Fubon Guardians, played nine games with the Red Sox in 2012 and was considered a top defensive prospect. That defense was put on display against the Uni-President Lions.

Lin robbed Lions hitter Pan Yen-Ting of a home run, but acted like he didn't make the catch. Lin's nonchalant demeanor hilariously fooled everyone in the stadium, including the batter who proceeded to round the bases and celebrate what he thought was a two-run homer.

Watch below:

THAT ONE IS GOOOOOONNN....



NOPE!!!! THAT ONE CAUGHT BY Lin Che-Hsuan!!!



The @FubonGuardians CF Lin Che-Hsuan (林哲瑄) robs a HR away from the Lions and keeps the score at 2-2!#CPBL #CPBLwithFans #TaiwanBaseball #富邦悍將 #ItsTime pic.twitter.com/XJLVzeC0Jg — CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) October 16, 2020

You don't see that every day.

Lin's robbery proved to be the difference-maker as the Guardians went on to win, 4-3