Former Red Sox pitcher David Price to retire after 2022 MLB season

David Price is ready to call it a career.

The former Boston Red Sox left-hander, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, announced his plans to retire after the 2022 MLB season. He stated that “It’s just time,” and “Everything on my body hurts," according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

Price, 37, spent the first seven seasons of his big-league career (2008-14) with the Tampa Bay Rays, earning the American League Cy Young award in 2012. He was traded to the Detroit Tigers in the middle of the 2014 campaign, then traded from Detroit to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015.

Before the 2016 season, Price signed a seven-year contract with the Red Sox. He spent four years in Boston and played a major role in the club's 2018 World Series championship.

The Red Sox traded Price and star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season. The five-time All-Star opted not to play that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to L.A.'s pitching staff in 2021. He has been effective out of the Dodgers bullpen this season, posting a 2.58 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 38 appearances.

As of Sunday, Price has a 157-82 career record with a 3.32 ERA, 2,076 strikeouts, and a 1.16 WHIP in 14 MLB seasons (398 games).