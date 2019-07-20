Former Red Sox catcher Ryan Lavarnway has historic night for Reds

Remember Ryan Lavarnway?

In case you need a refresher, he was a catcher in the Red Sox organization from 2011-14. At one point during his time in Triple-A Pawtucket, Lavarnway was regarded as one of the best power-hitting prospects in the International League. He was Boston's No. 9 ranked prospect entering the 2012 season.

But Lavarnway never panned out the way the Red Sox hoped he would. Since they designated him for assignment in 2014, Lavarnway has been a member of the Orioles, Braves, Athletics, Pirates, Yankees, and now the Reds as of a day ago.

Friday night marked Lavarnway's first start in a Reds uniform, and he didn't waste his opportunity. The 31-year-old went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, and six RBI. He's the first Reds catcher to tally three hits, two homers, and six RBI in a game since the legendary Johnny Bench did it in 1973.

Playing his first Major League game of 2019, Ryan Lavarnway has hit his first two big league homers since 2015.



He is the first Reds catcher to have a 3-hit, 2-HR, 6-RBI game since -- get this -- JOHNNY BENCH, on May 9, 1973.



— Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) July 20, 2019

Ryan Lavarnway outta here pic.twitter.com/rwOX15kmV6 — And This Blog Belongs To The Reds (@ATBBTTR) July 20, 2019

New Red Ryan Lavarnway hits his second homer of the night to give him a career-high 6 RBI. It is the second multi-homer game of his career. pic.twitter.com/skgPAnQtOW — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 20, 2019

It's unfortunate that things didn't work out for Lavarnway in Boston, but by the looks of it, he has a real chance at revitalizing his career in Cincinnati. Any time you can put yourself in the same category as Johnny Bench, you're on the right track.

