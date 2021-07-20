Former Red Sox ace Jon Lester hits 419-foot blast for Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Against the Marlins on Monday night, five different Nationals left the yard in the first five innings. One of them was unexpected: former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester.

Lester got in on the fun with a 419-foot homer to straightaway center field.

It was just the fourth home run of Lester’s career and his first since July 13, 2019, when he was still a member of the Chicago Cubs. At 37 years, 193 days old, Lester became the oldest pitcher since Bartolo Colón (5/7/2016) to hit a homer in a regular season game.

Not only did Lester get it done at the plate, he handled business on the mound too. The veteran lefty tossed seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in easily his best performance of the season.