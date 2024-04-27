Former Red River wrestling coach Bruce Moe still competing at 66

Apr. 26—GRAND FORKS — Former Grand Forks Red River wrestling coach Bruce Moe, 66, has wrestled competitively since his sophomore year of high school, and he's gone to the World Championships for about 15 years.

It doesn't matter how many times he's stepped foot on a mat, though. His nerves are the same as 16-year-old Moe.

"As silly as it sounds," Moe said, "I still get nervous. Still have dry mouth and stuff like that. It's the same thing."

Another thing that hasn't changed for Moe? He continues winning on the world stage.

Moe won two gold medals in the Masters Division F at the US Open in Las Vegas this week. The first came Wednesday in Greco-Roman when Moe, who trains with the Bison Wrestling Club in Fargo, beat Steve Ferguson at 70 kg.

He earned his second gold Thursday afternoon in the Masters Division F freestyle, beating Ferguson again at 70 kg.

The two new medals will join Moe's collection of Nationals golds, which, he guesses, is now over 20 total.

He's never counted them.

"I'm sure it's about 20, or over 20, I suppose," he said. "The first one is the most important one. I would like to, I actually always thought about counting. I'm going to just guess 24 or 25.

"It's not really the numbers, it's the ability to still go out there and compete against guys seven, eight years your age."

And Moe is still successful, as he's been his entire wrestling career.

Moe's success started in 1976 when he placed third at 138 at the Minnesota high school state championships while at Caledonia High School.

Four years later, he placed third at 150 for Winona State at the NCAA Division II national championships. Moe was named an All-American in 1981.

He headed the Red River program for 17 years before retiring in 2016. During that time, he coached 12 state champions and six runners-up.

Moe has experienced his own share of success and doesn't see an end to his wrestling career yet.

"It's a good reason to keep in shape," he said. "I enjoy it still, and I'm still competitive. That's unusual. People usually lose their competitive edge as you get older, but I just still enjoy it."

His eyes are now set on the world championships in September, which are back in Las Vegas.

"If you're gonna go," Moe said, "you might as well be tough enough to win."