Former Red Raider Darcel McBath among new Texas Tech football staff members

Six new members of the Texas Tech football coaching and personnel staffs were announced Wednesday, including the return of former Red Raider Darcel McBath.

McBath returns to Lubbock after a stellar run with Texas Tech as a defensive back from 2004 to 2008. In his senior year, McBath led the nation with seven interceptions and earned all-Big 12 first team honors on an 11-2 team.

Following college, McBath was taken in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers, where he was a member of the Super XLVII roster.

McBath spent the last four years as the cornerbacks coach at Mississippi State. He began his college coaching career at North Texas in 2016, then moved to Washington State where he coached under the late Mike Leach, McBath's coach at Texas Tech.

"With his experience," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said in the announcement, "Darcel will be an asset to both our offensive and defensive staffs in this newly created role on our staff."

McBath will work on advance scouting for Texas Tech, doing analysis of opponents on both sides of the ball as well as self-scouting the Red Raiders.

Other additions to the staff include Taylor Young (defensive quality control assistant), Jackson Kimble (offensive graduate assistant), Tito Overton (offensive graduate assistant), Wes Harwell (assistant director of scouting) and Shelby Saul (coordinator of on-campus recruiting).

Kimble previously worked at Buffalo after being an offensive lineman at Baylor. Overton will work with the Tech receivers after serving in a similar role at Vanderbilt.

Young was a graduate assistant for Baylor during the 2019-20 season. Harwell was a recruiting assistant at Nebraska last year and will assist general manager James Blanchard in identifying potential players for the Red Raiders.

Saul is a daughter of former Texas Tech defensive back Tracy Saul. She served as a student assistant in personnel and operations departments before graduating from Tech in May 2023.

Several recent members of the support staff have departed. Jake Pittman, assistant director of scouting for Tech, is now director of scouting at Houston. James Lockhart, formerly a Tech defensive quality control assistant, is now outside linebackers coach at UT-Rio Grande Valley. Diego Ortiz, formerly a Tech offensive quality control assistant, joined the Indianapolis Colts as a Tony Dungy diversity coaching fellow.

Lou Bunning's term as an offensive graduate assistant also expired.

