Former Real Madrid star confirms his role in club’s signing of Arda Güler

A one-time member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has this week opened up on the role he played in the club’s signing of Arda Güler.

Turkish sensation Güler, of course, has taken his place front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital for several weeks now.

As much comes with the 19-year-old, after at long last being afforded a consistent chance to impress by Carlo Ancelotti, having grasped the opportunity with both hands.

Across the closing weeks of the 2023/24 campaign, Güler made crystal clear ex the Real Madrid brass had bet so heavily on his signature last summer.

As much came by way of a head-turning six goals in seven appearances.

The midfield prodigy has since followed up with a Man of the Match display, featuring an early Goal of the Tournament contender, in his first appearance at the European Championships, too.

Speaking during an interview with TRT Spor on Thursday, it therefore came as little surprise when the name of his fellow countryman was put to Hamit Altintop.

And the ex-midfielder, who spent the 2011/12 season on the books at Real Madrid, went on to reveal that he played something of a part in Güler’s move from Fenerbahçe to the Santiago Bernabéu.

This came by way of an advisory role, after he was directly contacted by his former employers over the transfer:

“Real Madrid consulted with me before signing Arda Güler.”

Altintop continued:

“They gave him a 6-year contract. Do you know what that means? That means they believe in him and his talent. Arda will definitely be important for Real in the future, if not now.”

🗣 Hamit Altıntop: Arda'ya topun ne kadar yakıştığını hepimiz biliyoruz. Turnuvaya çok konsantre bir şekilde hazırlandı. pic.twitter.com/L953iiwgWA — TRT Spor (@trtspor) June 20, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN