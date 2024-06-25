Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho: ‘I’m proud of Nacho’

Concluding a trophy-laden career at his boyhood club, Nacho Fernandez’s departure from Real Madrid has been officially confirmed as the Spaniard is set to transition to a new stage of his life.

Despite not often being the biggest of names in the Real Madrid squad, rising through the club’s ranks and being the voice of reason behind closed doors rendered him a crucial asset to the team.

After all, Real Madrid won three trophies under Nacho’s leadership last season, including their 15th UEFA Champions League victory.

Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Nacho Fernandez

Nacho made his senior debut under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho in April 2011 and has remained an integral member of the first team ever since, going on to win a whopping 26 titles.

Nacho said goodbye to Real Madrid today. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Now, speaking about his former player, Mourinho expressed his pride in Nacho Fernandez, noting that even as a youngster, Nacho exhibited the maturity of a seasoned professional.

“I’m proud of him [Nacho]. He was a kid but with the mentality of a man. It was easy to see his potential at every level.

“From that Valencia match until the Champions League final, I can only say that I’m so proud of him,” the Portuguese managed professed via The Athletic.

Respect and admiration from one of the greatest managers of all time are indicative of Nacho’s importance to the team.

Real Madrid lining up successor for Nacho’s number 6 jersey

Indeed, it seems that Eduardo Camavinga is poised to inherit Nacho’s number 6 jersey, as a recent interaction between the pair on Instagram has hinted at this transition.

Camavinga hinted on Instagram that Nacho’s Number 6 shirt would be his next season, with Nacho confirming it in a prompt reply.