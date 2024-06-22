Former Real Madrid defender opens up about suffering depression at the club

Danilo was one of Real Madrid’s biggest bets in the transfer market when he joined Los Blancos for a whopping €31 million.

Danilo was signed on the back of his exceptional performances at FC Porto. But at Real Madrid, he was barely able to fulfil his potential and had to leave the club after two years.

Now captaining Juventus, Danilo, in a recent column for The Players Tribune, has opened up about suffering from depression during his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

Danilo’s mental struggles at Real Madrid

“During that first season, I suffered from depression. I was lost, I felt useless, on the field I couldn’t make a pass of more than 5 meters, it was as if I couldn’t move,” Danilo wrote about his struggles at Real Madrid.

The hefty €31 million transfer fee weighed heavily, and the expectations of a club like Real Madrid threatened to extinguish his passion for the game.

“Which part of me was really feeling the pressure?” Danilo questioned. “The boy who had been a revelation as a right-back for Porto? Or the boy from Bicas who had suddenly signed for the biggest team in the world?“

Danilo endured a difficult time at Real Madrid (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“The answer was clear. Inside you are still, and always will be, the boy from Bicas,” he wrote.

Despite his struggles, Danilo kept his depression a secret, even from his teammate and compatriot Casemiro, who tried to help.

“I didn’t tell anyone what I was feeling,” Danilo admitted. “Casemiro tried to help me, but I ‘swallowed the frog,’ as they say. And it got bigger and bigger.”

After enduring this internal battle for months, Danilo sought professional help. “Seeing a psychologist really saved my career,” he revealed.

Danilo considered retirement

Danilo recounted a specific mistake against Deportivo La Coruna that sent him spiralling. “Theo Hernandez stole the ball from me and crossed for Deyverson to score,” he recalled. “We won 4-1, but it was a mistake that cannot be made at Real Madrid.”

That night, at the tender age of 24, he thought of quitting football entirely. “I will never forget coming home that night and not being able to sleep,” Danilo confessed. “I wrote in my notebook: ‘I think it’s time to quit football.”

Danilo, fortunately, has come a long way since and is now one of the most important players at Juventus.

The Brazilian played a key role in helping Juve secure a top-three finish in Serie A this past season. However, with his contract expiring in 2025, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Real Madrid defender.