Former Real Madrid coach and player says losing Kroos is going to be ‘a problem’ for Real Madrid

Bernd Schuster, who once played for and coached Real Madrid, recently discussed the challenges the club will face in their midfield.

He emphasised that losing Toni Kroos is going to cause significant problems for the team. According to Schuster, there is only one player who could adequately replace Kroos, but that player will not be joining Real Madrid.

Schuster specifically mentioned the changes happening in the squad of the European and League champions. He acknowledged the new reinforcements but highlighted the significant gap left by Kroos, a legendary player for the club in recent years.

“Mbappe is coming, but you lose Kroos. People forget that they are going to be a problem for Madrid,” stated the former manager as quoted by MARCA.

“The Mbappe thing is a very positive point. With Vinicius and Rodrygo they are very classy players.

“But in the midfield, I have my doubts. Kroos’ organisation was very important. for this team and now a lot of football is lost there,” he added.

Who can replace Kroos?

When it comes to finding a replacement for Kroos, Schuster believes that only one player is up to the task, and unfortunately, that player is not available.

He was referring to Manchester City’s midfielder, Rodri. Schuster expressed his belief that Rodri is the only one capable of filling Kroos’ role effectively.

“It already happened to me when Sergio Busquets left Barça. I saw only one person, Rodri, who is capable of filling a position. There is no one like him.”

Schuster’s take on Kimmich and Ancelotti

Additionally, Schuster commented on Joshua Kimmich, another player who has been linked with Real Madrid.

There have been suggestions that Kimmich could take over Kroos’ position, but Schuster disagrees. He pointed out that Kimmich is a right-back by nature and criticised the idea of playing him in midfield.

He pointed out that playing in midfield requires specific skills, such as reading the game well, losing a few balls, and managing the ball effectively.

“I think they were wrong to put him in that position. He is a right-back. I have never in my life seen a full-back becoming an organiser.

“It looks like anyone can play in that position and it’s not like that. It’s taken a couple of years to realise it’s not his thing,” explained Schuster.

Finally, Schuster shared his thoughts on Carlo Ancelotti. He described Ancelotti as a different kind of coach, one with immense experience.

“He is another type of coach. He has so much experience, he has always coached great teams, he knew the house like nobody else and that’s what made him win so much.”