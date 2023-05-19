Former RB Ricky Williams shares expectations for Texas in 2023

Is this the year the Longhorns finally turn the corner? Former Texas running back Ricky Williams thinks so.

The 1998 Heisman winner said the following about the team elevating its play from average to good.

I think it has to be. For Texas fans, we’ve been waiting, waiting and waiting. Sark has had enough time to get comfortable and find his players. I think this is the year. We keep saying that, but I really like Sark and the way players really respond to him. He’s great with quarterbacks, and he’s got a couple of good ones right now. I think the confidence Texas built in the Bama game is real. I think they can take that and turn it into something special.

The improved development on the Forty Acres perhaps has bought some patience from the fan base. Nevertheless, those who support the program are among the most hungry for success.

Lets break down what Williams had to say in his interview with Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Bijan has a Marshall Faulk ceiling

Williams makes an interesting comparison, and one that indicates plenty of confidence in the unique running back. Robinson’s pass catching ability makes it easy to draw that comparison between the two.

Texas is still figuring out running back position

Certainly that’s a fair critique. It’s understandable the position is uncertain after losing two running backs in the first four rounds of the NFL draft.

This is the year

Vague statements can often draw the ire of opposing fan bases, so it matters what he means by “this is the year.” This isn’t the year Texas makes the playoff but it should be the year it wins the Big 12 championship.

Excited to face the Aggies

Ricky Williams

When asked how Texas will fare in the SEC, Williams shared “I’m not sure, but I’m excited to have the Aggies back on the schedule.” Ricky of course broke the NCAA career rushing yards record against Texas A&M in 1998. Perhaps no other player has left a bigger mark on the rivalry than Williams in his record-setting run against A&M.

Last year’s Bama game could signal change

Williams believes the team gained enough confidence from last year’s Alabama game to spill over to 2023. A win in this year’s matchup in Tuscaloosa could catapult the team to a great season. Doubt could enter the team’s psyche with a loss. The Week 2 game could be the biggest regular season game in a long while.

