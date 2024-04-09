Former Razorbacks defensive end enters transfer portal

Jashaud Stewart is entering the transfer portal.

Stewart, a former pass-rush specialist on the Arkansas defensive line, was arrested in December for his connection with burglarly and first-degree criminal mischief. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman suspended Stewart from the team at that point and Stewart was not with the team for spring practices.

The Jonesboro native played in just five games for Arkansas last year as he battled injury. In the season before, his junior season, Stewart played in 10 games, registering 14 tackles and two sacks.

Arkansas’ defensive-line depth has been a positive for the team in the spring. Landon Jackson, a reigning All-SEC selection, has held down on defensive spot while Nico Davillier has developed on the other side and held off Anton Juncaj, a transfer from Albany was the best defensive player in FCS last year.

Stewart became the 22nd player to leave Arkansas via the transfer portal from last year’s team and third defensive lineman to do so. Defensive tackles Tank Booker and Taurean Carter entered the portal in December.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire